Philadelphia quadruple shootings: 6, including 4 teenagers, in critical condition after separate attacks

A pair of quadruple shootings in Philadelphia overnight has left six people in critical condition, including four teenagers who were targeted at an apartment complex where 21 shell casings were found, police say.

In the other attack, a car with two 20-year-old women and two children inside was found riddled with at least 10 bullets, leaving both adults in critical condition and a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg, Fox29 Philadelphia reports.

The shooting involving the four teenagers happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in North Philadelphia.

Investigators told Fox29 Philadelphia they believe the teens were standing near the home where two of the victims live when they were targeted.

In the courtyard of the Spring Garden Homes complex, first responders reportedly found 14- and 16-year-old girls with gunshot wounds to the face and two boys, ages 13 and 15, with injuries to the arms and legs.

All four teens are in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in West Philadelphia, police told the station that the driver and the person in the passenger seat of the SUV that was fired upon, both 20-year-old women, were shot in the back and head and were hospitalized in critical condition.

Two children were sitting in the back seats. A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg. The other child, a 6-year-old boy, was not shot.

A block away, a man, 26, was shot in the leg on a street and was in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.