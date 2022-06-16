Philadelphia police looking for robbery suspect who fled after store owner pulls gun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Philadelphia are looking for the suspect of a robbery who fled from a convenience store after the owner pulled a gun on him.

The incident happened on May 25 at 3:23 p.m. at Grace Dollar Store on 6900 Bustleton Ave in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when the suspect walked up to the store counter to purchase a drink, showed the employee a gun in his waistband and demanded money from the cash register, according to police.

When the employee refused, the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and attempted to take the money.

The store owner then pulled out a gun of his own, ultimately causing the suspect to leave the store.

Police are asking people with information about the incident to contact 215.686.TIPS (8477).