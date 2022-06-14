Philadelphia Chick-fil-A worker shot by delivery driver during dispute over food order, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teen Chick-fil-A employee in Philadelphia was shot Monday night during a dispute with a delivery driver over a food order, authorities said.

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the delivery-only restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.

Officers found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was rushed to Einstein Hospital in stable condition.

Multiple employees told police that the restaurant uses delivery services to transport food orders to its customers, Small said.

The employees said one delivery driver argued with several employees over the amount of food in the delivery order and claimed it did not have enough food, according to Small.

The dispute escalated and the driver shot the 17-year-old before speeding off in what Small described as a newer model white Mercedes. Investigators said the driver is believed to have at least one tattoo on his neck.

The incident was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance cameras, but was not immediately released.