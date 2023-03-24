Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Person missing after flash flooding in southwestern Missouri

National Weather Service said most of MO under flash flood watch, warning

Associated Press
One person was missing Friday after flash floods in southwestern Missouri swept away a vehicle.

Heavy rain Thursday night and Friday morning caused flash flooding in parts of the state. Near the southwestern Missouri town of Fordham, a vehicle became stranded near a low-water crossing at Finley River around 10:30 p.m., officials with the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District said on Facebook.

Two people were rescued but a third was still missing as of Friday morning. Crews planned to use boats and have searchers walking along the river bank.

The National Weather Service said some areas of southern Missouri have received 3 inches of rain since Thursday, and rainfall is expected to continue into Saturday morning. Most of southern Missouri is under a flash flood watch or warning.