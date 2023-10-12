Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Person captured on Ring camera dumping raccoon corpse on Massachusetts woman's car before ditching scene

The Massachusetts woman discovered the raccoon on her windshield in the early morning

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Massachusetts woman woke up to find an unwelcome gift placed on top of her car when she found a raccoon corpse laying on her car's windshield.

The Tewksbury Police Department said that a resident immediately called police when she found the dead nocturnal animal on her windshield at approximately 4:09 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Dead raccoon

Ring Camera footage of the suspect opening a bag and putting a dead raccoon on the victim's car.  (Tewksbury Police Department)

Responding officers said that the corpse appeared to have been run over by a vehicle before being picked up by the suspect and placed in a black plastic bag.

MAINE WOMAN BRINGS RACOON TO PETCO FOR UNCONVENTION PET SPA EXPERIENCE

Authorities referred to the homeowner's Ring camera that captured an individual around 12:30 a.m. wearing light blue jeans, and a black watch cap with two strings that hang down on the sides. 

Police say that the suspect was captured trespassing on the woman's property and seen dumping the animal's body on the victim's red car before ditching the scene.

Dead raccoon

At about 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Tewksbury police received a report from a resident that she discovered a dead animal on the windshield of her car. (Tewksbury Police Department)

Police said they removed the raccoon from the homeowner's car and properly disposed of it.

Tewksbury police said that they are actively investigating the crime, asking anyone with information to call police at 978-640-4385.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.