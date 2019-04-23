Pennsylvania woman killed following 'horrible' meat grinder incident: official

A woman working at a facility in Pennsylvania died Monday in a “horrible" meat grinder accident, the county coroner said.

The fatal incident took place around 11:30 a.m. at the Economy Locker Storage Company, WNEP reported. It involved a commercial meat grinder, Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

“We don’t know if she fell in or was pulled in as she was perhaps reaching for something in the grinder, which was about 6 feet off the ground, he said.

Upon discovering what happened, a co-worker contacted authorities, Kiessling told the outlet. By the time they got to the scene, the unidentified woman was deceased, according to the Sun-Gazette, citing officials.

The fatality is reportedly under investigation.