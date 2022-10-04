Pennsylvania voters reveal what issues are most important before heading to the ballot box

The economy, abortion and health care are the most important voting issues heading into the midterm elections, Philadelphians told Fox News.

"Definitely financial things … we're all struggling out here," one local, Danasia, told Fox News. "And also more equality for women."

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holds a six-point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday.

A third of registered voters are extremely or very worried Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, may not be healthy enough to effectively serve as senator. For Oz, who moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2020, 43% of voters are concerned he's not familiar enough with the state.

"Definitely women's rights, like when the Roe v. Wade thing when that happened, that was a big deal," a Philadelphian said. "I feel like they're just coming for a lot of rights against people that are discriminated against."

Several mentioned the importance of health care.

"Health care, education, things that you don't think as a young person would matter, but these things do," one man, Phil, told Fox News. "I mean, if you look at all the other countries around the world, they get universal health care, universal college—why isn't America part of that?"

One woman, Susan, said: "Fair health care, affordable housing, equal rights for people."

But Malik felt poverty and crime were more important.

"Poverty in general, pretty much," he told Fox News. "I mean you look at crime rates, they stem from the most impoverished areas primarily."

As of Thursday night, there have been 414 homicides in Philadelphia, a two percent year-over-year decrease, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The city saw a record 562 homicides in 2021.

"I think that if people have what it is that they need, more resources at their disposal, people wouldn't feel like they have to go take or commit crimes," Malik continued.