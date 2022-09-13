Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision.

"Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News.

But another Pennsylvanian said he'd vote Republican.

"Look around. Watch the news. It's awful. I can't do it anymore," he told Fox News. "Every time you go to the gas pump, yeah, I want to smack somebody."

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holds a five-point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recent Susquehanna Polling and Research survey. The poll also found that voters found abortion access almost as important as the economy and inflation.

"I prefer Democrats," an Allentown local, Xavier, told Fox News. "My biggest thing is just specifically about the rights."

"I'm not going to pretend that I'm that hard into politics," Xavier said. "If it weren't for the fact that it's about the rights of people, like the right for people to get abortions and the right for doctors to give those abortions and not go to jail, if it weren't for the fact that those are in danger, for example, I would care a lot less."

Fetterman, a Democrat, has claimed that Oz wants to ban all abortions and painted the Republican nominee as extreme. However, Oz has said his exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is threatened are "acceptable to most of the people that I'm speaking to on the campaign trail."

"Democrat," a teacher told Fox News, citing "education" and "women's rights" as reasons she'd be voting for that party.

"I hope that the Republicans take back the House and Senate because we need to have a little more stabilization," one man, Matt, said. "I think it's great to help people. But however, I come from a family that wasn't exactly poor, we're not exactly rich, and we had to work for things."

A woman named Roxy told Fox News she'd vote Democrat in part because she does "not want somebody that doesn't live here and is from Turkey."

Oz, born in Cleveland, holds a dual-citizenship with Turkey. He said he would renounce his Turkish citizenship if elected to Senate.

Another man, however, said he'd vote Republican "because I feel that the Democrats have let us down."