Pennsylvania school bus aide arrested after allegedly strangling 6-year-old student

A school bus aide in Pennsylvania was arrested after he allegedly strangled a 6-year-old student.

Parents of the young boy called the Montgomery Township Police Department on Oct. 16 after their son got off the bus, explaining that he was upset and "had marks on his neck," the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

The 6-year-old told his parents that the school bus aide put his hands around his neck and "choked" him.

A police investigation revealed that the incident was caught on camera by bus surveillance video. School bus aide MacArthur Wilson, 72, was asked to sit with the boy at around 4 p.m.

Just minutes after sitting with the boy, Wilson was "seen in surveillance video struggling with the boy’s seatbelt, then putting his hands around the boy’s neck for seven seconds before the bus driver yelled at him," the district attorney's office wrote.

The incident happened about one minute before the bus arrived at the 6-year-old's stop.

Wilson was charged with strangulation, attempted simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He turned himself into jail and was arraigned on Wednesday. A judge set bail at $5,000.