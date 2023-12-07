Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania school bus aide arrested after allegedly strangling 6-year-old student

The Pennsylvania school bus aide allegedly 'choked' the 6-year-old

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Pennsylvania business targeted after displaying pro-Israel sign: 'Deeply concerning' Video

Pennsylvania business targeted after displaying pro-Israel sign: 'Deeply concerning'

Business owner Michael Jacobs joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss the incident and why Jewish Americans are on edge as war rages in the Middle East. 

A school bus aide in Pennsylvania was arrested after he allegedly strangled a 6-year-old student.

Parents of the young boy called the Montgomery Township Police Department on Oct. 16 after their son got off the bus, explaining that he was upset and "had marks on his neck," the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

 The 6-year-old told his parents that the school bus aide put his hands around his neck and "choked" him.

A police investigation revealed that the incident was caught on camera by bus surveillance video. School bus aide MacArthur Wilson, 72, was asked to sit with the boy at around 4 p.m. 

MIAMI-DADE POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH ARMED SEXUAL BATTERY, KIDNAPPING

MacArthur Wilson emotionless in Pennsylvania mugshot

A police investigation revealed that the incident was caught by bus surveillance video. School bus aide MacArthur Wilson, 72, was asked to sit with the boy at around 4 p.m.  (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

Just minutes after sitting with the boy, Wilson was "seen in surveillance video struggling with the boy’s seatbelt, then putting his hands around the boy’s neck for seven seconds before the bus driver yelled at him," the district attorney's office wrote.

FEDS INDICT 3 FOR ILLEGAL DUMPING ON PUERTO RICO WETLANDS

The incident happened about one minute before the bus arrived at the 6-year-old's stop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson was charged with strangulation, attempted simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He turned himself into jail and was arraigned on Wednesday. A judge set bail at $5,000.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.