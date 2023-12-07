Miami-Dade police officer charged with armed sexual battery, kidnapping

A Miami-Dade Police Department officer faces armed sexual battery, armed burglary and kidnapping charges following a fight with his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Officer Miguel Lomeli, 32, allegedly confronted his ex-girlfriend around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday outside her home, which allegedly led to him forcibly taking her inside and sexually assaulting her.

By 10:30 p.m. that same day, police said Lomeli turned himself in at the Miami-Dade PD headquarters in Doral.

"There is no place for betrayal of public trust in the Miami-Dade Police Department," Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a news release to local media outlets. "The allegations of misconduct by one of my officers are extremely troubling, and immediate action has been taken to hold the officer accountable."

Lomeli faced Judge Cindy Glazer on Thursday morning, according to WSVN. He was ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, and the judge gave him time to find a lawyer prior to setting his bond.

An arrest warrant obtained by the local NBC station says the verbal dispute started at a restaurant in Homestead. The 36-year-old victim reportedly said Lomeli followed her home in his marked police vehicle and was dressed in uniform while armed with the weapon he uses while on duty.

Lomeli reportedly ran away when the victim yelled at her 12-year-old son to call for help.

Lomeli has been with Miami-Dade police for six years, according to the Miami Herald.

"The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance, and we must continue to act with the highest of standards in order to safeguard the trust of all Miami-Dade County residents," Daniels added. "I will not allow this badge to be tarnished by anyone."