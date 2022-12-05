Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania sanitation worker dies 3 months after being struck in head by street sign

PA coroner ruled the death as accidental due to blunt force trauma

Associated Press
Authorities say a sanitation worker has died almost three months after he was struck in the head by a street sign during an accident in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into the standing street sign in Pottsville on Sept. 6. Officials said he stepped off the back of the truck onto the sidewalk and was struck in the head by the falling sign, causing him to fall to the ground.

A satiation worker died three months after being struck in the head by a street sign in Pennsylvania.

The coroner's office said Spiess was pronounced dead Dec. 2 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental and due to blunt force trauma to the head. Pottsville police are investigating along with the coroner's office.