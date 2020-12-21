Pennsylvania police release surveillance video of shooting that injured cop

Authorities in McKeesport, Pa., released the surveillance footage that they say shows a handcuffed suspect open fire on a police officer shortly after his arrest.

Koby Francis, the 22-year-old suspect, has been on the run since the Sunday shooting, which occurred at 4 p.m., police said.

The video, which was released late Monday, showed the officer exit the driver’s side door and circle behind a white police SUV.

When the officer opens the back door, he appears to be hit with a gunshot. The officer is seen staggering to the front of the vehicle and exchanging gunfire with the fleeing suspect. Authorities said Francis was handcuffed at the time.

The officer was identified in local reports as Gerasimos Athans, 32, and a four-year veteran on the force. He is expected to be released in time to spend Christmas at home with his family.

Francis was arrested shortly after he was served a protection from abuse order. (He was found parked outside a residence in violation of the order, police said.)

The brazen shooting occurred outside the McKeesport police station, authorities said. Police said the suspect was already searched for firearms and they seized one.

But there was apparently another one that was concealed because while he was being led out of the police car, he opened fire on the officer, police said.

"When he got out of the car, he had a second gun that we didn’t locate on him and he fired on our officer multiple times, hitting our officer at least two times," Adam Alfer, the McKeesport police chief, said.

The Allegheny County Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

Authorities called Francis a "danger to the community" and urged him to turn himself in to face justice.