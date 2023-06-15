Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania police arrest woman in connection with district attorney's office shooting

PA shooting victim is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Associated Press
A female suspect has been taken into custody in a shooting in the district attorney's office in a rural central Pennsylvania county, state police said Wednesday.

Troopers were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Cameron County district attorney's office in Emporium, state police said.

Police said the victim is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident" although the circumstances are being investigated.

Pennsylvania Fox News graphic

A woman was arrested for a shooting that took place in a Pennsylvania district attorney's office.

Police said a woman who left in a vehicle after the shooting was later taken into custody. No charges were immediately announced.