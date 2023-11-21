Pennsylvania man stalked estranged wife before foiled attempt to kidnap, rape and murder her: DA

Disturbing details have been released about a Pennsylvania man accused of stalking his estranged wife before his foiled alleged attempt to kidnap, rape and murder her on Sunday.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr., 52, stabbed his soon-to-be ex-wife in the leg multiple times around 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a King of Prussia Walmart.

Upper Merion Township police responded to a domestic assault in progress and found the victim in the parking lot after she managed to escape her car. The suspect was found in a nearby parking lot with "a large metal pick" sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket and black zip ties in the shape of handcuffs, according to officials.

Officers found other disturbing items inside the suspect’s pickup truck, including several "piercing tools," a blindfold, duct tape, knives, pliers and other tools. One piercing tool had the victim’s name written on it, the district attorney’s office said.

A court order issued after the suspect’s stalking arrest on Oct. 31 and a two-page note in a sealed manila envelope were also found in the vehicle. Kay-Conway had been released on $5,000 unsecured bail following that arrest.

Authorities said the court order had a note scribbled at the bottom, reading: "I Have 1.5 months to Kill that B----. Could have Killed her 17 times if i wanted. What a week (sic) system."

The note in the manila envelope was labeled "read last" and began with the statement that "by now" both he and the victim are dead, according to authorities. It detailed how he stalked his estranged wife and how he was going to rape and kill the victim.

Investigators said they learned that Kay-Conway had placed a tracking device on the victim’s car and had followed her to the Walmart parking lot before assaulting her and attempting to abduct her on Sunday.

"The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when she leaves her abuser," Distict Attorney Kevin Steele said. "This case demonstrates just how dangerous domestic violence is, including stalking behavior."

Kay-Conway is charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, attempted rape, aggravated assault, stalking and other charges.

He was denied bail and taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.