Crime
Published

Pennsylvania man sought in deadly shooting of former NFL player Antonio Dennard

Pennsylvania authorities are looking for the suspected killer of former NFL player Antonio Dennard, who was fatally shot earlier this month

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Pennsylvania man is being sought in the shooting death of a former NFL player earlier this month. 

Investigators named Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, as a suspect in the Oct. 16 killing of Antonio Dennard in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Berks County, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

He is wanted on suspicion of homicide and other charges, police said.

Pennsylvania police are looking for Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, in the shooting death of former NFL player Antonio Dennard.

The Muhlenberg Township Police Department was called to the scene after Dennard went to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. 

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if Pizarro and Dennard, 32, knew each other. 

Dennard was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent out of Langston University in 2012 but was waived later that year. 

Antonio Dennard was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent out of Langston University in 2012 but was waived later that year.

He also had a short stint with the New York Giants in 2013 before joining the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.

