Eagles' Jason Kelce not a fan of quarterback rants: 'Get the f--- up out of my face!'

Kelce admitted that if it was Tom Brady, he likely wouldn't say anything

By Paulina Dedaj
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman sat on the sideline and listened to Tom Brady’s tirade during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers without a word but Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says he likely wouldn’t have reacted the same way – unless of course it was coming from Brady himself.

During his weekly podcast "New Heights" with brother Travis Kelce, the veteran center shared his thoughts on quarterbacks expressing their frustrations with offensive linemen when tensions boil over. 

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles gets ready to snap the ball against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

"Listen, he’s Tom Brady. I can’t say nothing. Tom yells at me, I’m probably not gonna say nothing neither. But playing O-line is hard and if there’s one thing I do not like it is quarterbacks getting into offensive linemen," the older Kelce said laughingly. 

TOM BRADY ON SIDELINE RANT IN LOSS TO STEELERS: ‘IT’S A BAD DAY WHEN THERE’S MORE F-BOMBS THAN TOUCHDOWNS’

"I am doing the best I can, brother! Get the f--- up out of my face!"

He continued: "You f---ing kidding me? The last thing I want is a motherf---er that can’t get hit or it's called roughing the passer to come up to me and tell me how to f---ing wrestle somebody every play."

Jason Kelce admitted that while he generally doesn’t take too kindly to quarterbacks putting in their two cents, Brady is the exception. 

"He’s earned the right to yell at his O-line, OK. I don’t really handle that type of interaction well in general." 

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles runs on the field during the Lions game in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 11, 2022.

Brady addressed the now viral clip Monday and explained that as quarterback, it is his job to try and motivate the team in those situations – but it is not always so pretty.

"It’s all good. I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate them and try to get us to a higher level… If I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job. I’m a quarterback."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signals a penalty against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, 2022.

"Sometimes it's some positive encouragement, which you do a lot, sometimes it's getting on people and trying to raise to the level of the sense of urgency and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense and that’s ultimately what you’re trying to do."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.