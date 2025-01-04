Pennsylvania man who served in Army indicted on charges he attempted to join Hezbollah 'to kill Jews': DOJ

A Pennsylvania man who briefly served in the U.S. Army faces charges of attempting to join the terrorist militant group Hezbollah in an effort to "kill Jews," the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Jack Danaher Molloy, 24, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh Thursday for allegedly traveling to Lebanon and Syria last year to join the Iran-backed group despite knowing it is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

According to an affidavit, Molloy, a dual U.S. and Irish citizen who previously served on active duty status in the Army, attempted to join the terrorist organization multiple times.

ISRAELI OFFICIAL REVEALS HOW ‘TO TRULY DEFEAT HEZBOLLAH’

The DOJ said the 24-year-old converted to Islam in 2024.

After his conversion, he contacted people in Lebanon while in the country in August 2024 about becoming a Hezbollah fighter, the DOJ alleges. His contacts responded that the time was not right and that he’d need to take further steps.

Molloy went to Syria in October 2024 and attempted to join again. On his flight back to the U.S., the DOJ said, he lied to FBI agents at Pittsburgh International Airport when he said he did not intend to join Hezbollah, that he had no business in Syria and that he did not meet anyone there.

When he returned stateside, he continued attempts to join the organization, according to the DOJ.

Authorities allege Molloy had expressed hatred and promoted violence against Jewish people via social media.

An affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital said Molloy posted antisemitic sentiments on social media.

INSIDE ISRAEL'S DARING RAID THAT DESTORYED IRAN-FUNDED UNDERGROUND MISSILE FACTORY IN SYRIA

Court documents also revealed he told a family member his "master plan was to join Hezbollah and kill Jews."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Molloy was living in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, the DOJ said, he also allegedly visited a website detailing the possible incarceration location of Robert Bowers, who carried out the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that killed 11 Jews.

If convicted, Molloy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for a material support charge. For the false statement charges, he faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.