Pennsylvania man in a coma after assault outside Philadelphia bar, family says

A Pennsylvania man has been in a coma ever since he was assaulted outside a Philadelphia bar earlier this month and left on a curb with brain damage, according to the victim’s brother.

Frank Tarantella, 48, was assaulted on Oct. 11 outside of Cookie's Tavern in South Philadelphia, his brother Michael told Fox News on Tuesday.

“He suffered a fractured skull on the top part of his head with what the doctor advised us was significant brain damage along with damage to the stem of the brain, which was significant as well,” Michael Tarantella said.

He said a passerby who had been in the bear earlier found Frank Tarantella unresponsive on the ground and called 911.

Tarantella, a father whose son turns 15 on Wednesday, was transported to the hospital, where he has been ever since.

“He’s a good family man and to have something like this happen to him and to have his son see his father in this condition is unimaginable,” he said.

Tarantella and Christine Lassiter, the mother of their son, have been together for 18 years and were engaged.

Lassiter's niece Korin posted two photos of Tarantella to Facebook last week, writing: “Its [sic] sad and pathetic that someone could/would do this to someone else. He has a child!”

She pointed out the attack happened days before Tarantella's son's birthday.

“This is how he has to spend it with his dad!!” she wrote. “See something say something #PrayersForFrank #JusticeForFrankieT”

Michael Tarantella said police are still looking for the person responsible and have offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information or video that leads to an arrest.

“Our lives are upside down and we are looking for answers. We have been on a rollercoaster ever since this happened and are trying to figure out how we are going to get our lives back,” Tarantella said.

He added, “What’s been done could never be undone, and our entire family is left to try and pick up the pieces.”

Tarantella told Fox News that a few days after his brother was admitted to the hospital he had asked the doctor for a sign of optimism but said he was told, “I wouldn’t be too optimistic.”

“Our lives just came crashing down at that point,” Tarantella said, adding that there is still no word when or if his brother would recover.

“Since then he has been off the ventilator which is giving us some hope,” he said.