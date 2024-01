Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder after his father's body was found beheaded inside a home in Middletown Township.

Officers were dispatched at around 7 p.m. to a call about a deceased male on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive, in the Levittown section of the township, according to the Middletown Township Police Department.

Police arrived on the scene and immediately began a homicide investigation upon discovering a decapitated body in an upstairs bathroom, police sources told FOX 29.

The victim's son, identified as 33-year-old Justin Mohn, is the prime suspect, according to the department.

Police began to search for the suspect after they determined he had left the home and taken his father's vehicle, authorities said.

Mohn was apprehended two hours away at Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard training facility in Lebanon County.

He was arrested and charged with murder of the first degree, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime with intent, according to a court docket released Wednesday.

Mohn is currently incarcerated at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

"There is no longer any threat to the community, however this is an active and ongoing investigation," the Middletown Township Police Department said in a news release.

Multiple agencies participated in the search, including the Bucks County District Attorney's office, the Bucks County Detectives, Fort Indiantown Gap Police and the Pennsylvania State Police.

"We want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We will work hard to ensure the accused answers for these heinous crimes," the Middletown Township Police Department added.

Before his arrest, Mohn had posted a disturbing video to YouTube apparently showing the victim's head. The video has since been removed for violating YouTube's policies on graphic violence, though it remained online for several hours after it was posted.

Middletown Police Capt. Pete Feeney spoke to FOX 29 about the video, sharing that this kind of horrific crime is rarely seen in the area and that the home was not known to police.

"No, not familiar to us at all. I mean, we have a few incidents in our record system that we've come out here for various, you know, minor things … and nothing of a violent nature, nothing, you know, that indicated anything like this," Feeney said.

Police said a more thorough release of information will happen at a later time.