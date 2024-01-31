Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania man arrested after father found beheaded inside home

The person of interest is believed to be the victim's 33-year-old son

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the beheading of his father, whose body was found inside a home in Middletown Township.

Middletown Township Police responded at about 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown following a report of a death. After officers entered the home, they found a dead man downstairs.

The victim was allegedly found beheaded inside a bathroom, police sources told Fox 29.

Detectives established a person of interest in connection with the death and found the person of interest two hours away at Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard training facility in Lebanon County. The person of interest was taken into custody.

The person of interest is believed to be the victim's 33-year-old son who shared a disturbing video on YouTube in connection with the crime.

The incident, which police described as a "suspicious death," remains under investigation.