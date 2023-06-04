Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly trying to use candy to lure 7-year-old boy to his car at NJ Wawa

Thomas Cannon, 79, allegedly grabbed boy's arm in Wawa restroom in Maurice River, New Jersey

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A man wanted in New Jersey for allegedly trying to use candy to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a Wawa restroom has been identified and arrested, authorities said Friday.

Thomas Cannon, 79, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child following the May 28 incident at the store located on State Highway 47 in Maurice River, the Cumberland County Prosecutor said in a press release.

Cannon, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is accused of entering a restroom and offering the boy candy to leave the store with him, according to the New Jersey State Police.

During the encounter, Cannon allegedly grabbed the 7-year-old’s arm to physically remove him from the store after the boy refused to go to his car.

Thomas Cannon

Thomas Cannon, 79, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted alleged abduction of a 7-year-old boy at a Wawa in Maurice River, New Jersey. (Cumberland County Prosecutor / New Jersey State Police)

The 7-year-old resisted and broke free from the suspect’s grasp, according to authorities. The young child then ran to his mother, who was using the women's restroom at the time.

suspect walking and suspect sketch

Cannon allegedly offered candy in an attempt to lure the boy away with him, according to authorities.  (New Jersey State Police)

The suspect had already left the store by the time the child’s family learned of the alleged incident.

During the search for the suspect, investigators released video surveillance footage from the Wawa store showing the suspect entering and leaving the establishment.

suspect vehicle

Cannon was believed to have driven off from the Wawa in a white Toyota 4-Runner after the boy refused to leave him and escaped his grasp, according to authorities. (New Jersey State Police)

Police had described the suspect as a White male with gray, thinning hair combed to the back, and wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy T-shirt. Detectives believe the suspect had left the Wawa in a white Toyota 4-Runner.

Prosecutors say Cannon was charged with a third-degree offense, which carries a penalty of up to five years of incarceration.