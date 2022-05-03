Pennsylvania homeowner calls intersection a 'death trap' after several car crashes damage her home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania home-owner refers to her residence's intersection as a "death trap" after multiple cars crashes have resulted in property damage.

Claire Williams' home has been a landing pit for speedy drivers that lose control behind the wheel and go flying into her home.

"If you are going at a high rate of speed it actually kind of airborne you into the yard," Williams told Fox 29.

Over 20 crashes have been documented at the home for nearly a decade.

The Williams family has replaced their fence twice since last year. The first incident occurred in July 2021, with a second one that followed back in February.

In addition to car crashes into her home, William describes the rest of the pandemonium that surrounds her neighborhood.

"We had a hit-and-run, the cops chasing people, drunken drivers all come through this yard," she said to Fox. 29.

The latest incident resulted in a massive, hole, gas leak and cracked the foundation of the home, although they were not there to see it happen. The damage deemed the home unfit to live.

"We are calling PennDot out," said Leslie Lewis-McGirth, neighbor of the Williams. "What is it going to take? A life? We thank God these residents were not in this home when this incident had occurred."

Williams claims that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation vowed to fix the intersection, but has yet to do so.