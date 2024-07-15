Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Pennsylvania gun club where would-be Trump assassin was member visited by FBI

Clairton Sportsmen's Club was visited by FBI agents trying to figure out why Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump

By Michael Ruiz , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Neighbor of Thomas Crooks speaks out Video

Kelly Little of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania tells Fox News Digital she rarely encountered the Trump shooting suspect's family despite living across the street.

Clairton, Pa. – The Pennsylvania gun club where would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks practiced his aim was open Monday after visits from the FBI amid a probe into the deadly security breach that let an armed madman within 130 yards of the former president.

It was not immediately clear whether investigators found anything of evidentiary value at the range, and members condemned the suspect and his actions as something their community is "not about."

A lawyer for the Clairton Sportmen's Club previously distanced the members from Crooks.

View of signage outside of the gun club which the would-be Trump assassin was a member

A view of the Clairton Sportsmens Club, where Thomas Matthew Crooks, named by the FBI as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, was a member, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 15, 2024. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

"Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred [Saturday]," attorney Rob Bootay said in a statement. "The Club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured including the former President."

The club is one of several in the area where members take part in sports shooting events and promote firearms safety.

The FBI's visit comes as the bureau looks to identify a motive and is scrutinizing newly obtained data from the suspect's phone.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation told Fox News that Crooks fired a DPMS AR-15 5.56 at Trump and the bystanders. His dad bought the weapon in 2013.

It’s at the FBI’s forensics lab in Quantico, Virginia, along with his phone, laptop and at least one improvised explosive device from his car, according to the sources.

Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally,

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The development comes as investigators broaden their search for a motive and potential helpers of the suspect.

"FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices," the FBI said in a statement Monday afternoon. 

Searches of the suspect’s house and vehicle wrapped up Sunday night.

Map shows layout of Trump rally and surrounding area, plus gunman's position

This graphic shows a bird's eye view of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as the alleged would-be assassin's vantage point. (Fox News)

The bureau also said the FBI had interviewed nearly 100 witnesses, including members of law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit tips at http://tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Thomas Matthew Crooks

Bethel Park School District can confirm that the alleged shooter in the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump is a graduate of Bethel Park High School. Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022. (Bethel Park School District)

Crooks had no prior criminal record and no documented history of mental illness, authorities said.

Dave Katz, a former federal forearms instructor and the CEO of Global Security Group, said if anyone had seen red flags before the attack it would have been people he spent the most time with – including friends, family, co-workers and classmates. 

"If the shooter can manage an air of normalcy going to and from the range, where’s the red flag?" he told Fox News Digital. "Look at the Aurora [Colorado] theater gunman. He went to a range three days before, and the owner threw him out -- because he wasn’t behaving normal."

Fox News’ CB Cotton, David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.