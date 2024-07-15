Pennsylvania gun club where would-be Trump assassin was member visited by FBI

The Pennsylvania gun club where would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks practiced his aim was open Monday after visits from the FBI amid a probe into the deadly security breach that let an armed madman within 130 yards of the former president.

It was not immediately clear whether investigators found anything of evidentiary value at the range, and members condemned the suspect and his actions as something their community is "not about."

A lawyer for the Clairton Sportmen's Club previously distanced the members from Crooks.

"Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred [Saturday]," attorney Rob Bootay said in a statement. "The Club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured including the former President."

The club is one of several in the area where members take part in sports shooting events and promote firearms safety.

The FBI's visit comes as the bureau looks to identify a motive and is scrutinizing newly obtained data from the suspect's phone.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation told Fox News that Crooks fired a DPMS AR-15 5.56 at Trump and the bystanders. His dad bought the weapon in 2013.

It’s at the FBI’s forensics lab in Quantico, Virginia, along with his phone, laptop and at least one improvised explosive device from his car, according to the sources.

The development comes as investigators broaden their search for a motive and potential helpers of the suspect.

"FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices," the FBI said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Searches of the suspect’s house and vehicle wrapped up Sunday night.

The bureau also said the FBI had interviewed nearly 100 witnesses, including members of law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit tips at http://tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Crooks had no prior criminal record and no documented history of mental illness, authorities said.

Dave Katz, a former federal forearms instructor and the CEO of Global Security Group, said if anyone had seen red flags before the attack it would have been people he spent the most time with – including friends, family, co-workers and classmates.

"If the shooter can manage an air of normalcy going to and from the range, where’s the red flag?" he told Fox News Digital. "Look at the Aurora [Colorado] theater gunman. He went to a range three days before, and the owner threw him out -- because he wasn’t behaving normal."

Fox News’ CB Cotton, David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.