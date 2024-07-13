Pennsylvania Trump rally shooting suspect pictured after deadly assassination attempt

Images provided by law enforcement sources at the scene of former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania Saturday appear to show the downed suspect after Secret Service agents "neutralized" a gunman who they say opened fire on the rally, fatally striking one spectator and critically injuring two more.

Authorities were still working to confirm the suspect's identity Saturday evening.

Trump was rushed to a hospital after he appeared to suffer an injury to his ear and was pictured with blood on the right side of his face and head as Secret Service agents escorted him off the rally stage.

After agents shielded him behind their own bodies, he rose with them and held his hand up, prompting cheers from the crowd after several moments on gunfire and panic.

TRUMP SAYS HE WAS ‘SHOT WITH A BULLET’ IN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AT PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

The Secret Service said in a statement that the attacker and one bystander had been killed. Two other people were hurt.

The gunman opened fire from an "elevated position" outside the rally's security perimeter, authorities said.

Later Saturday, the FBI said it was taking the lead in the investigation.

VIDEO OF RALLYGOERS, LAW ENFORCEMENT REACTION AFTER SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY

Bloody images from the scene show a man with a thin build and a gray T-shirt. He appeared to have been shot in the head.

Trump appeared to grab his ear and duck as agents swarmed to protect him. They can be overheard on the microphone saying the shooter, who was out of the camera's view, is down.

Sources said Secret Service counter snipers took him out after he opened fire on the former president from a vantage point about 300 yards away.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

BRET BAIER: THAT PICTURE OF TRUMP IS NOW AN ‘INDELIBLE IMAGE’

Trump in a statement said that the bullet "pierced" the upper part of his right ear. The attack happened just minutes after he took the stage at a rally at Butler Farm in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN PULLING ADS IN WAKE OF TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

President Biden also condemned the attack, saying he had been briefed on the incident and that he had spoken with his predecessor and 2024 rival in the aftermath.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well," he said. "I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.