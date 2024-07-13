Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Pennsylvania Trump rally shooting suspect pictured after deadly assassination attempt

Gunman and one spectator dead, 2 more wounded; Trump OK

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Shots fired during Trump rally Video

Shots fired during Trump rally

Secret Service led former President Trump off-stage after shots were fired at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Images provided by law enforcement sources at the scene of former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania Saturday appear to show the downed suspect after Secret Service agents "neutralized" a gunman who they say opened fire on the rally, fatally striking one spectator and critically injuring two more.

Authorities were still working to confirm the suspect's identity Saturday evening.

Trump was rushed to a hospital after he appeared to suffer an injury to his ear and was pictured with blood on the right side of his face and head as Secret Service agents escorted him off the rally stage.

After agents shielded him behind their own bodies, he rose with them and held his hand up, prompting cheers from the crowd after several moments on gunfire and panic.

TRUMP SAYS HE WAS ‘SHOT WITH A BULLET’ IN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AT PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

Armed men stand over a downed suspect, whose face is blurred

Authorities approach the suspected gunman from where he fell after the U.S. Secret Service returned fire after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The Secret Service said in a statement that the attacker and one bystander had been killed. Two other people were hurt.

The gunman opened fire from an "elevated position" outside the rally's security perimeter, authorities said.

Later Saturday, the FBI said it was taking the lead in the investigation.

VIDEO OF RALLYGOERS, LAW ENFORCEMENT REACTION AFTER SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY

Donald Trump reacts as he's grazed by bullet

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Bloody images from the scene show a man with a thin build and a gray T-shirt. He appeared to have been shot in the head.

Trump appeared to grab his ear and duck as agents swarmed to protect him. They can be overheard on the microphone saying the shooter, who was out of the camera's view, is down.

Sources said Secret Service counter snipers took him out after he opened fire on the former president from a vantage point about 300 yards away.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

BRET BAIER: THAT PICTURE OF TRUMP IS NOW AN ‘INDELIBLE IMAGE’

Donald Trump defiantly raising fist after being shot

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump in a statement said that the bullet "pierced" the upper part of his right ear. The attack happened just minutes after he took the stage at a rally at Butler Farm in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said.

Map shows layout of Trump rally and surrounding area, plus gunman's position

This graphic shows a bird's eye view of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as the alleged would-be assassin's vantage point. (Fox News)

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country." 

BIDEN CAMPAIGN PULLING ADS IN WAKE OF TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

law enforcement officers at rally

Law enforcement officers move during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Biden also condemned the attack, saying he had been briefed on the incident and that he had spoken with his predecessor and 2024 rival in the aftermath.

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well," he said. "I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.