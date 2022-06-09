Pennsylvania first responders rescue two people stuck in chocolate factory tank

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania conducted a rescue of two people who got stuck in a chocolate tank at the Mars M&M factory on Thursday.

First responders cut a hole in the chocolate tank to help the individuals escape, according to FOX 43.

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley said they are "actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."

No injuries were reported.

The factory produces multiple products which include M&Ms and Dove chocolate.