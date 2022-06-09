Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania first responders rescue two people stuck in chocolate factory tank

No injuries were reported after first responders rescued two people who became stuck in a chocolate tank at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania conducted a rescue of two people who got stuck in a chocolate tank at the Mars M&M factory on Thursday.

First responders cut a hole in the chocolate tank to help the individuals escape, according to FOX 43.

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley said they are "actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials in Pennsylvania are conducting a rescue of two people who got stuck in a chocolate tank at the Mars M&amp;M factory in Elizabethtown on Thursday.

Officials in Pennsylvania are conducting a rescue of two people who got stuck in a chocolate tank at the Mars M&amp;M factory in Elizabethtown on Thursday. (Google maps)

No injuries were reported.

The factory produces multiple products which include M&Ms and Dove chocolate.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.