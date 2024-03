Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A New Jersey man has been arrested after Pennsylvania investigators allegedly linked him to a 2012 fatal shooting using recent advancements in DNA forensics, as well as a Styrofoam cup found at the scene and a cigarette butt found at his mom’s residence.

The Berks County, Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Vallis L. Slaughter, who was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 34-year-old Julio Torres, outside the West Reading Diner in March 2012.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said during a press conference on Monday that an initial investigation into Torres’ death led to the arrest and conviction of Jomain Case, who was 22 at the time.

The investigation found Torres, Case and a third individual were involved in an argument before the victim was ultimately killed.

Case was arrested and charged for being involved in the murder after investigators matched his DNA to a piece of Styrofoam cup that was found at the crime scene.

An analysis later conducted on the piece of Styrofoam did not match with samples in the database.

Investigators learned that Slaughter, who was living in New York City at the time, was visiting Reading, Pennsylvania on the night of the murder.

The case eventually went cold as leads were exhausted, and new leads did not develop.

About 12 years after the crime, investigators reopened the case and discovered a new piece of evidence in the form of a cell phone picture that showed Slaughter. The photo was snapped by a friend of the suspect’s on the night of the murder.

Using facial recognition software, investigators identified Slaughter as the alleged shooter responsible for Torres’ death.

Last December, Slaughter was living in Jersey City, New Jersey with his mother when investigators obtained a discarded cigarette. Using the cigarette butt, investigators were able to match the DNA from the spent filter with the DNA found on the bitten piece of Styrofoam cup that was discovered at the crime scene in 2012.

He was arrested last Wednesday at his mother’s house by the Jersey City Police Department and is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Berks County.

Slaughter now faces charges of first- and third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and possessing instruments of crime.