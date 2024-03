Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A second suspect in the decades-old cold case killing of a Maryland teenage girl was publicly identified Monday.

Donald Willard, 74, who died in 2010, was involved in the 1970 death of Pamela Lynn Conyers, the Anne Arundel County Police said.

Last year, Forrest Clyde Williams III, who died in 2018 in Virginia, was identified by police as the first suspect in the case. Williams was identified through DNA evidence in March 2023.

If both men were alive, they would have been charged with homicide, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said Monday.

Conyers, 16, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 16, 1970, after she ran an errand in Harundale Mall around 8:30 p.m.

Her car was recovered on Oct. 19, 1970, in a wooded area. A day later, her body was found between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Maryland Route 177.

Her cause of death was determined to be homicide by "asphyxiation due to strangulation."

Evidence was collected from the vehicle and Conyers' clothing, which led to the identification of Williams. Forensic genetic genealogy led police to identify Willard as a second suspect, the FBI said.

Despite identifying two suspects, investigators are still asking the public for help in the investigation.

Authorities are working to determine if Williams and Willard were involved in other murders or if they knew each other or Conyers before the crime.

"We don't know if these men committed additional crimes," said police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy.