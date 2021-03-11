Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania church treasurer accused of stealing $150G to fuel porn addiction

Glenn Yothers, 56, allegedly stole the funds from Saint Paul Lutheran Church

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A Pennsylvania church treasurer is accused of stealing over $150,000 from the house of worship to fuel his addiction to porn, according to reports.

Glenn Yothers, 56, allegedly stole the funds from Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Unity Township, claiming the money was going toward church bills and charity, WPXI reported, citing police.

But Yothers is accused of using the cash for pornographic websites over a four-year period ending in 2019, leaving the church on the brink of shutdown, according to court documents obtained by triblive.com.

"One of the red flags that popped up were the bills stopped being paid at the church," said Trooper Steve Limani, according to reports.

"None of this was going to charity at all. It’s going to his own personal enjoyment and his own personal use," Limani said.

Yothers told police he got addicted to the sex sites.

He was charged this week with theft by deception and theft by unlawful.

