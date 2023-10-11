Pennsylvania boy 'buried up to his head in corn' rescued from grain bin, fire officials say

A Pennsylvania boy was rescued from a grain bin Monday afternoon after he was found almost entirely buried in corn officials said.

First responders were called to Hoffman Road in Latimore Township, Adams County, to a report of a trapped child, the Dover Township Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived and found the child still conscious and breathing "in a grain bin cart, and buried up to his head in corn," the department said.

The rescue operation freed the boy in just over 30 minutes, according to officials. The child, whose name and age were not provided, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No update on the boy’s condition was immediately available.

It was unclear how the boy became trapped in the bin of corn, and officials did not say for how long the child was stuck.

York Springs Fire Company No. 1 also responded to the incident.

The Dover Township Fire Department posted on Facebook that just one hour after the child’s rescue, the station attended a scheduled grain rescue class.

"While not used often, this training and equipment is imperative for a chance at a successful and safe rescue," the department wrote.

There were 83 agricultural confined spaces cases in 2022, a 40.7% increase from the 59 agricultural cases in 2021, according to a 2022 study by researchers at Purdue University. Of the 83 cases in 2022, 24 were fatal, the research shows.