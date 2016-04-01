Patriots' Gostkowski helped police recover his stolen iPad

New England Patriots' kicker Stephen Gostkowski is a Super Bowl winner, an All Pro, and now a crime solver.

The Sun Chronicle (http://bit.ly/1VY5mt4 ), citing court records, reports that Gostkowski helped police find his iPad after it was stolen from his truck outside his home in January.

First, he forwarded to police a half-dozen selfies of a stranger he found on his iCloud account. Then he tried to locate the iPad through an application that uses GPS technology to locate stolen devices.

The iPad was tracked to a home in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

A 19-year-old man pleaded no contest to a receiving stolen property charge in Rhode Island and placed on one year probation. A larceny charge in Massachusetts is pending.

The suspect says he bought the iPad for $50.

