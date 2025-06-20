Expand / Collapse search
Pastor's son dies in tragic fall on graduation trip, family vows to 'honor him by living life to the fullest'

Grant Herridge was on a journey to visit seven national parks after graduating from high school

A pastor's son in Texas died after falling from a 50-foot waterfall in Washington state during a trip celebrating his graduation from high school.

Brad Ray Herridge, a pastor at Ocker Brethren Church in Temple, Texas, said on Facebook that his son, Grant Herridge, died on June 8 following a "tragic accident" at Olympic National Park in Washington.

The National Park Service said in a statement that an 18-year-old man fell off a 50-foot waterfall at Olympic National Park in Port Angeles, Washington. Eyewitnesses saw the teenager walking across rocks at the top of a waterfall when he slipped.

The Olympic National Park Search and Rescue Team began its search immediately after Herridge went missing, but haven't recovered his body. Rescue operations were paused on Tuesday because of weather conditions.

Grant Herridge

Grant Herridge graduated from high school recently and was planning on attending Baylor University. (Instagram/Grantherridge)

The teen's father said his son was "always so full of life," adding, "We are going to honor him by living life to the fullest in the future."

Brad Herridge told KWTX his son left for a post-graduation trip on June 8, seeking to visit seven national parks around the United States.

"He loved doing exciting, fun things," Herridge said. "He has a ring that he’s been wearing for several years and the reason he got the ring was because of the saying that was inscribed in the ring that says, ‘While we wait for life, life passes.'"

Grant Herridge planned to attend Baylor University in the fall, according to his dad.

Grant Herridge in pool

Grant Herridge sits in a pool while overlooking mountains. (Instagram/Grantherridge)

"He had wanted to go to Baylor his whole life," Herridge said. "His mom and I graduated from Baylor, his mom works for Baylor… so Baylor’s like in his heart."

In a statement posted to Facebook, Grant Herridge's former school, Vanguard College Preparatory, said, "We love you, Grant."

Sol Duc Falls

Sol Duc Falls in Olympic National Park. (National Park Service)

"You were a bright light and a true lighthouse in the Viking community, guiding others with kindness, joy, fun, and unwavering faith and inclusivity. Whether in the classroom, on the golf course, or in the halls, your light drew people in and made them feel seen, valued, and welcome," the school wrote. "The students, faculty, staff, and coaches are all better because of you."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.