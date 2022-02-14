Parkland shooting victim's father climbs construction tower near WH, pressures Biden to pass gun control

A gun control activist and father of a victim of the Parkland school shooting is protesting on top of a construction tower near the White House , demanding President Biden pass gun control measures.

"45K PEOPLE DIED FROM GUN VIOLENCE ON YOUR WATCH!," a banner hanging at the construction tower in front of the White House reads.

Manuel Oliver has been identified as the man on top of the construction tower, WJLA reported . His son Joaquin was killed during the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School .

"We are here to do whatever is in our hands," Oliver's wife told Fox 5 on Monday near the protest.

Police are on the scene. One person was arrested and the banner was removed.

Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the shooting that killed 17 people.

"Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all," Biden said in a statement ahead of the anniversary.

Oliver spoke with local Florida media in the lead up to the anniversary and argued that America needs "less guns."

"We are in a moment that is exactly what we need as a society. We need less guns and more roses because roses imply love," Oliver told CBS Miami last week .

"Crime is rising every single day and there’s more victims today than a year ago. I like to see results based on saving lives," he said.

He said that beginning Monday, he would roll out a campaign to pressure Biden to crackdown on gun laws.

"We’re going to make it very public. Starting Monday, you will know exactly what’s the real damage in terms of lives from gun violence, with the best most trusted resources you’ve seen on line," Oliver said.

