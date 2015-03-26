Parents sue over school's decision to have autistic 8-year-old cuffed, arrested for battery

The parents of an 8-year-old autistic girl who was arrested at her northern Idaho elementary school are suing the school district and the sheriff's department, saying the agencies violated the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Spring Towry and Charles Towry, and their daughter, Evelyn, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court last week against the Lake Pend Oreille (POND'-der-RAY) School District and the Bonner County Sheriff's Department.

Evelyn was a third-grader at Kootenai Elementary School last year when she was handcuffed and arrested. School staffers say she spit on and inappropriately touched two instructors.

Evelyn and her parents say their rights were violated.

School district attorney Brian Julian says the district denies any wrongdoing and will be vindicated in the case.