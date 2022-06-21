Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Parents of missing Georgia 16-year-old believe she may be victim of human trafficking: report

Missing Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen in Carrolton, Georgia

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
The parents of a missing 16-year-old Georgia girl believe she may be the victim of human trafficking, according to a local report.

Kaylee Jones was last seen about a week ago on June 16 in the rural area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton, Georgia. 

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said in a June 20 update that investigators "have been working diligently around the clock on this case and have been reviewing data collected from Kaylee's electronic devices and have been in contact with those she last had contact with on those devices."

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: TIMELINE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRL'S DISAPPEARANCE

"She requires medical care and could possibly be with someone she has met through certain apps online. She has no phone or vehicle with her," the sheriff's office said.

  • Missing Kaylee Jones
    Image 1 of 3

    The parents of missing Kaylee Jones believe she may be the victim of human trafficking.  (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

  • Missing Kaylee Jones was last seen in rural Carrollton, Georgia
    Image 2 of 3

    Kaylee Jones was last seen about a week ago on June 16 in the rural area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton, Georgia.  (Google Maps)

  • The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Missing Kaylee Jones
    Image 3 of 3

    Authorities are asking anyone with information about Kaylee's whereabouts to contact Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916. (Google Maps)

Her parents believe she may have been trafficked, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Kaylee is described as 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother believes she may have a dark blue book bag "with a horse on the front." She may be wearing black tennis shoes or converse sneakers, according to authorities.

"We continue to receive tips and possible sightings and none have been substantiated as of this time. Please share and help bring Kaylee home, someone has seen her and knows where she is," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Kaylee's whereabouts to contact Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916 or kbiggs@carrollsheriff.com.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.