Parents arrested in California after toddler sons found in cages

Two parents in northern California have been arrested for child endangerment after authorities allegedly found their two toddler sons inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said Tuesday that deputies arrested 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams on Friday on illegal firearms possession and child endangerment charges.

Both are now in the Modoc County Jail held on $10,000 bail each, Action News Now reported.

According to reports, Dowdy said deputies went to the home in Tulelake to execute a search warrant for illegal firearms when they found the boys, both under 2, inside two cribs that were stacked on top of each other and attached to the wall.

He said deputies also found three guns, ammunition and evidence of a butane honey oil lab.

The boys were turned over to social services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.