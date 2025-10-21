Pardoned Jan 6 rioter accused of threatening to kill Hakeem Jeffries after Trump clemency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A participant in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot who received a pardon from President Donald Trump is now accused of threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Christopher Moynihan, 34, allegedly sent threatening text messages about an appearance by Jeffries, according to a felony complaint filed in New York state court.

"Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live.... Even if I am hated he must be eliminated.... I will kill him for the future," the text messages read, according to the complaint, dated Saturday.

The recipient of the texts was not identified.

The messages were allegedly sent on Friday.

"These text messages placed the recipient in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination of Hakeem Jeffries by the defendant," the complaint said.

Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th congressional district, has been the top-ranking Democrat in the House since 2022.

In February 2023, Moynihan was sentenced to 21 months in prison on charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony. He was among nearly 1,590 people charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump who opposed the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

Moynihan was "fully pardoned by President Trump 1/20/25 for his role in the Capitol Riots," an extreme risk protection order background report filed by New York State Police in Clinton Court on Saturday noted.

Moynihan is due back in court on Thursday.

"Threats made against elected officials and members of the public will not be tolerated," Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "We will pursue every available investigative and prosecutorial tool to hold responsible parties accountable, protect potential victims, and deter future violence."

Fox News' Ryan Schmelz, Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano and Reuters contributed to this report.