Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Pardoned Jan 6 rioter accused of threatening to kill Hakeem Jeffries after Trump clemency

Text messages allegedly said, 'I cannot allow this terrorist to live,' in reference to the House Minority Leader

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
Leavitt: Jeffries is ‘lashing out’ because I’m telling the truth about the Democratic Party Video

Leavitt: Jeffries is ‘lashing out’ because I’m telling the truth about the Democratic Party

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responds to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., calling her ‘out of control’ and addresses the ongoing government shutdown on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A participant in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot who received a pardon from President Donald Trump is now accused of threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. 

Christopher Moynihan, 34, allegedly sent threatening text messages about an appearance by Jeffries, according to a felony complaint filed in New York state court.

"Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live.... Even if I am hated he must be eliminated.... I will kill him for the future," the text messages read, according to the complaint, dated Saturday.

The recipient of the texts was not identified.

TOP DEM LEADERS REFUSE TO CALL ON DISGRACED AG NOMINEE TO DROP OUT OF VIRGINIA RACE

Hakeem Jeffries at the Capitol during the government shutdown

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on the House steps on day 16 of the government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite)

The messages were allegedly sent on Friday.

"These text messages placed the recipient in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination of Hakeem Jeffries by the defendant," the complaint said.

GRAND JURIES IN WASHINGTON, DC DECLINE TO INDICT TWO ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL TRUMP

Police try to hold back protesters during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol in 2021.

A scene from the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. (Julio Cortez, File)

Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th congressional district, has been the top-ranking Democrat in the House since 2022.

In February 2023, Moynihan was sentenced to 21 months in prison on charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony. He was among nearly 1,590 people charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump who opposed the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

Moynihan was "fully pardoned by President Trump 1/20/25 for his role in the Capitol Riots," an extreme risk protection order background report filed by New York State Police in Clinton Court on Saturday noted.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., right, talk with reporters following their meeting with President Donald Trump and Republican leaders on the government funding crisis, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.  (J. Scott Applewhite)

Moynihan is due back in court on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Threats made against elected officials and members of the public will not be tolerated," Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "We will pursue every available investigative and prosecutorial tool to hold responsible parties accountable, protect potential victims, and deter future violence."

Fox News' Ryan Schmelz, Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano and Reuters contributed to this report. 
Close modal

Continue