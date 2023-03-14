Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Paralyzed California man shot dead in care facility in 'targeted shooting,' officials say

Paris Moffett, 23, was left paralyzed from an earlier shooting and is the son of an alleged San Francisco gang leader

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A partially paralyzed man who lived in a California care facility was fatally shot in his room over the weekend in the middle of the night. 

Paris Moffett, 23, was killed in his room at Lake Merritt Healthcare Center in Oakland around 1 a.m. Saturday, FOX San Francisco reported. Two men snuck into the facility through an unlocked back door and went into Moffett's room that he shared with at least one other person.

He died at the scene. 

SAN FRANCISCO CONSIDERS REPARATIONS PROPOSAL TO GIVE $5 MILLION PER BLACK PERSON

Paris Moffett, 23, was left partially paralyzed from an earlier shooting in September 2022. 

Paris Moffett, 23, was left partially paralyzed from an earlier shooting in September 2022.  (Fox San Francisco)

"I can't believe anybody would do that to somebody that's not even able to even protect themselves," Moffett's mother told FOX San Francisco.

Moffett had been paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in September while leaving a relative's wake. He is the son of Paris Moffett Sr., the alleged leader of the San Francisco-based Eddy Rock gang who was convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a firearm.

Authorities said the shooting was not a random act. 

"Our understanding was, it was a targeted shooting, a targeted murder," said Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb, who represents the area. "No one expects to go to a skilled nursing facility and expect to be in danger from a shooting. That is unheard of."

