Pandemic left many Americans 'more open to God,' Barna survey finds: 'Spiritual hunger'

A recent study showed that many Americans are more open to God and desire spiritual growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report released by the faith-based research organization Barna Group earlier this month found that 44% of adults in the U.S. are "more open to God" because of the pandemic.

Among the 2,000 adults the group surveyed between Oct. 21-31, 77% also said they believe in a higher power while 74% said they want to grow spiritually.

Pollsters found that all generations, including young Americans, want to grow spiritually, with 77% of Gen X and millennials expressing what Barna Group CEO David Kinnaman described as "spiritual hunger." Among Gen Z, 73% expressed such a desire, while 72% of baby boomers said the same.

At 80%, a sizable majority said they believe "there is a spiritual or supernatural dimension to the world," with half expressing certainty in the existence of the supernatural and 30% saying, "I think it exists, but I’m not certain."

Only 11% of respondents expressed uncertain doubts regarding the spiritual realm, and a mere 9% flat-out denied its existence.

Eighty-three percent of both Gen Z and millennials said they believe in a "supernatural/spiritual dimension," followed by 82% of Gen X and 79% of baby boomers.

Baby boomers expressed the highest rate of belief in a higher power at 79%, while millennials were least likely to ascribe to one at 76%.

"Though the trajectory of Christian commitment in the U.S. has been on a downward scale and is in need of urgent interventions, our new data gave Christian leaders cause for hope," Kinnaman said of the report's findings.

