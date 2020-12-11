Pandemic boosts business for Christmas tree farms

The pandemic has been forcing people to stay inside to stay safe from the coronavirus. But with cabin fever setting in, some outdoor industries are seeing a boom in business.

The pandemic is pushing many people to start new outdoor traditions, like cutting down a real Christmas tree together.

“Here there is a sense of normality,” said Jay Bustard, a partner of Bustard’s Christmas Trees in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

Bustard’s Christmas Trees, a family business, has been around for three generations.

“This our 91st year. People get here and they pick a tree out. And then one of our employees will help them, they'll tie it, shake it to get any dirt and whatever off. Then, they'll bail it up and tie it on the top of that person's car,” said Bustard.

They say this year has been much busier.

“This is definitely the busiest I've ever seen it,” said Meg Currie-Teoh, of Lansdale.

Workers said they’ve been seeing more and more first-time Christmas tree buyers.

“Actually, we have seen a lot of first-timers. And that's always exciting when, you know, when someone starts a new tradition,” said Bustard.

Some families, however, are staying true to their tradition to cut a tree down together every year. Meg Currie-Teoh has come to Bustard’s with her family for the past six years.

“We are here to find the perfect tree and I think we have it. I've always been big on traditions and especially this year with so many things getting canceled. I feel like it’s important to bring as much joy and festivity into the house as we possibly can,” said Currie-Teoh.

Christmas tree farmers across the country have reportedly seen a spike in sales.

“Real trees seem to be very popular right now. It does seem to be related to COVID,” said Doug Hundley, the spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association.

The association oversees nearly 20,000 Christmas tree growers nationwide.

According to Hundley, sales are up all over.

“There is a lot of [people saying] we have had the COVID blues too long and the Christmas spirit and the Christmas holiday is going to be our time to enjoy being at home together,” said Hundley.

The association said that approximately 25-30 million "real" Christmas trees sold in the U.S.

Workers say most people get their Christmas trees the first few weekends after Thanksgiving. But even though the busiest weekends have passed, they expect some people to get their trees all the way up until Christmas day.