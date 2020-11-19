Christmas tree delivery services at Walmart and these retailers

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, but it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Holiday decor is lighting up at retailers with Americans eager to spread a little cheer during a dreary 2020 by putting up festive fixings early this year because of more time spent at home during the pandemic.

LOWE'S OFFERING FREE CHRISTMAS TREE DELIVERY IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN

Walmart is the latest retailer to announce plans to deliver live Christmas trees and greenery like pine and poinsettias and holiday lighting services joining the likes of Lowe’s, Williams Sonoma and more home stores making seasons brighter.

Those looking to avoid the crowds at Christmas tree farms, markets and shops can determine the size of their desired tree and select one via Walmart.com.

"This year, Walmart is making it even easier for our customers to bring these hallowed holiday traditions into their homes – without ever having to leave," a Walmart blog post explained.

"We understand the holiday season could look different this year. It may include staying home more than usual or never having to leave your neighborhood to see lit up homes," the post continued.

Customers can choose if they’d like a fresh-cut tree or potted pine in sizes ranging from 3 feet tall to 9 feet tall, and get it delivered. The big-box retailer is also offering to hang your lights on the tree in partnership with Handy.

Similarly, Lowe’s announced its own Christmas tree delivery service for the first time ever in October with more Americans already home ahead of the holiday season.

But in the age of a global pandemic, retailers appear to be late to the decorating party this year. Americans started untangling Christmas lights and hanging up ornaments as early as March when the virus became widespread in the U.S. to spread a light bit of holiday cheer. The trend started on Twitter, with users hanging their own decorations and suggesting others do the same.

Tis the season. The unofficial start of Christmas has officially begun -- the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City was erected earlier this week.