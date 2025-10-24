Palisades Fire suspect has courtroom outburst while pleading not guilty at arraignment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect accused of starting what prosecutors have described as "one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history" reportedly had an outburst in federal court as he pleaded not guilty.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, of Melbourne, Florida, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to counts of destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce and timber set afire, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Rinderknecht appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rozella Oliver wearing a white jumpsuit. His attorney argued that Rinderknecht should be released on bail based on an evaluation by court officials in Florida, where he was arrested on Oct. 7.

However, Rinderknecht looked agitated when the judge in Los Angeles again ordered that he remain in jail.

"Can I actually say something about detainment?" Rinderknecht interjected into the microphone in court, according to The Associated Press.

His attorney, Steve Haney, said they planned to return to the judge with additional evidence for why Rinderknecht should be released on bail.

"He's a frustrated young man," Haney said after the hearing. "He doesn't know why he's in jail right now."

Haney told the judge he took issue with the fact that Rinderknecht was facing charges for the Palisades Fire when he allegedly started the smaller fire beforehand known as the Lachman Fire.

"My client is being charged with a fire that started seven days after," he said.

Rinderknecht was staying at his sister's house in Orlando when he was arrested by federal officials on Oct. 7. He made his first court appearance the next day in Florida on a charge of malicious destruction by means of a fire.

A week later, a grand jury indicted him on additional charges, including one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce and one count of timber set afire. If convicted, he would face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Rinderknecht’s trial is set for December 16.

Rinderknecht has no documented history of mental health issues, drug use or prior criminal activity, Haney said.

However, the judge in Florida who initially ordered Rinderknecht to be detained said he had concerns about Rinderknecht’s mental health and his ability to get to California for future court hearings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California previously cited court documents as saying that, "law enforcement determined that the Palisades Fire was a ‘holdover’ fire — a continuation of the Lachman Fire that began early in the morning on New Year’s Day 2025."

"Law enforcement determined — using witness statements, video surveillance, cellphone data, and analysis of fire dynamics and patterns at the scene, among other things — that Rinderknecht maliciously set the Lachman Fire just after midnight on January 1 on land owned by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA), an organization that received federal funding," the office added. "A week later, the same fire — then known as the Palisades Fire — burned federal property."

