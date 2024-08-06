Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in foiled assassination plot potentially targeting Trump, DOJ says

Asif Merchant, 46, allegedly worked with a supposed hit man to try and kill a political figure, the Justice Department said

A Pakistani man with ties to the Iranian government sought to carry out a political assassination in the United States, a case that was investigated weeks before a gunman tried to kill former President Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. 

Asif Merchant, 46, traveled to New York City and worked with a hit man to carry out the assassinations in late August or early September, federal prosecutors said in a court complaint. The complaint says the plot was intended to target high-ranking U.S. officials, potentially including Trump.

Asif Merchant, 46,

Asif Merchant, 46, is accused to trying to kill a political figure in the United States.  (Justice Department)

"Fortunately, the assassins Merchant allegedly tried to hire were undercover FBI Agents," said Acting Assistant Director Christie Curtis of the FBI New York Field Office. "This case underscores the dedication and formidable efforts of our agents, analysts and prosecutors in New York, Houston, and Dallas. Their success in neutralizing this threat not only prevented a tragic outcome but also reaffirms the FBI’s commitment to protecting our nation and its citizens from both domestic and international threats."

"Working on behalf of others overseas, Merchant planned the murder of U.S. government officials on American soil," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York. "This prosecution demonstrates that this Office and the entire U.S. Department of Justice will take swift and decisive action to protect our nation’s security, our government officials and our citizens from foreign threats."

