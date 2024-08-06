Expand / Collapse search
Son of Hamas founder rips Biden-Harris administration's 'total denial' in Middle East

Iran has issued threats against Israel in recent days

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Politicians like Kamala Harris ‘legitimize Islamic violence’: Mosab Hassan Yousef Video

‘Son of Hamas’ author Mosab Hassan Yousef joins ‘Hannity’ to discuss high tensions in the Middle East as Iran threatens to attack Israel.

"From Hamas to America" author Mosab Hassan Yousef said Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration have not acted quickly enough to stop rising tensions in the Middle East, especially between Israel and Iran. 

Yousef, who defected to Israel in 1997 and converted to Christianity in 1999, is the son of Sheikh Hassan Yousef, the co-founder of Hamas.

"This is total denial," he said on Fox News' "Hannity" Monday night. "This is Kamala Harris' attempt to hide her head in the sand." 

Kamala Harris and Mosab Hassan Yousef

"From Hamas to America" author Mosab Hassan Yousef said that Vice President Harris and the Biden administration have not acted quickly enough to stop rising tensions in the Middle East, especially between Israel and Iran.  (Fox News)

"Why [do] they want to legitimize Islamic violence as [if] this is a part of their life and we have to coexist with Islam the way it is?" Yousef said, criticizing Harris' rhetoric on terrorism amid threats that Iran has issued to Israel in recent days. "The more we legitimize terrorism and violence, the more we ignite their lust for blood and this is not acceptable." 

Yousef argued that the Biden-Harris administration has allowed the conflict in the Middle East to worsen by failing to act quickly. 

"The crisis that we have right now, that we are at the verge of a regional war, is the outcome of the American administration's hesitation," he said. 

"Iran is not — or the Islamic Republic actually — and the Ayatollah, are not only attacking Israel," Yousef continued. "To them, America is the great Satan. They always chant ‘death to America’ before they say ‘death to Israel.’" 

"This is a strategic enemy of the United States first of all and in fact Israel is fighting on behalf of the United States in that region," he said. "After Oct. 7 and this hesitant policy toward the Middle East, where basically we see Iran about to obtain a nuclear weapon." 

Mosab Hassan Yousef

Yousef argued that the Biden-Harris administration has allowed the conflict in the Middle East to worsen by failing to act quickly.  (Fox News)

"We hide our heads in the sand and we let them go," Yousef said. "They are not that far from achieving a nuclear bomb. We want to give Ayatollah a mass destruction weapon and we're watching it. We see his nuclear program and we are in total denial. This is madness!" 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

