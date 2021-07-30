Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Pacific Northwest heat to rise over next several days

More strong storms will move into Plains later today

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for July 30 Video

National weather forecast for July 30

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are widespread across the Plains and Southeast on Friday as high temperatures climb into the 90s and 100s.  

Heat will also build across portions of the Pacific Northwest over the next several days. 

The national forecast for Friday, July 30. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Friday, July 30. (Fox News)

Strong to severe storms tore through the Ohio River Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday with several reports of tornadoes and damage.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Storm reports in the last 24 hours. (Fox News)

Storm reports in the last 24 hours. (Fox News)

The risk will diminish for the East, but another round of strong storms will move into the Plains states later today. 

Upper-level winds will continue spreading smoke from fires in the West and western Canada across the northern U.S. bringing hazy conditions and poor air quality this weekend. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money