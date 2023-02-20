PA students will gradually return to Pittsburgh school following a shooting that wounded 4 students

Students will be gradually returning this week to a Pittsburgh school following a shooting last week outside the school that wounded four students.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said there will be a "phased approach to the reentry of staff and students this week" at Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12, which has been operating remotely since last Wednesday.

Students will be working from home Monday. Those in grades 6-8 are to will return for in-person instruction at the Homewood school on Tuesday. Students in grades 9-12 will return for in-person instruction on Wednesday, officials said.

4 STUDENTS SHOT AT PITTSBURGH HIGH SCHOOL, NO ARRESTS YET

Superintendent Wayne Walters said in a statement that officials wanted to "provide teaching and learning environments that support varying responses to trauma," and the gradual re-entry would allow staff and students "time to process and seek assistance as needed."

Police said a 17-year-old youth, two 15-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl sustained wounds to their hands and other extremities in the shooting outside the school as students were being dismissed Tuesday afternoon. All were taken to a hospital — three by paramedics and the fourth by a relative — and all were said to be in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported and officials said it was too early to say whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.