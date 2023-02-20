Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

PA students will gradually return to Pittsburgh school following a shooting that wounded 4 students

Pennsylvania police say it's too early to know whether the shooting was targeted, random

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Students will be gradually returning this week to a Pittsburgh school following a shooting last week outside the school that wounded four students.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said there will be a "phased approach to the reentry of staff and students this week" at Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12, which has been operating remotely since last Wednesday.

Students will be working from home Monday. Those in grades 6-8 are to will return for in-person instruction at the Homewood school on Tuesday. Students in grades 9-12 will return for in-person instruction on Wednesday, officials said.

4 STUDENTS SHOT AT PITTSBURGH HIGH SCHOOL, NO ARRESTS YET

Superintendent Wayne Walters said in a statement that officials wanted to "provide teaching and learning environments that support varying responses to trauma," and the gradual re-entry would allow staff and students "time to process and seek assistance as needed."

Pennsylvania students will return to Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12 following a shooting that injured four people.

Pennsylvania students will return to Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12 following a shooting that injured four people.

Police said a 17-year-old youth, two 15-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl sustained wounds to their hands and other extremities in the shooting outside the school as students were being dismissed Tuesday afternoon. All were taken to a hospital — three by paramedics and the fourth by a relative — and all were said to be in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests were immediately reported and officials said it was too early to say whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.