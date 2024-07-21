Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

PA investigators visit Trump shooter Thomas Crooks' home Sunday for over an hour

Crooks, 20, opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
It seems like Thomas Crooks did a better site survey than Secret Service: Paul Mauro Video

It seems like Thomas Crooks did a better site survey than Secret Service: Paul Mauro

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro discusses new details in the investigation into the assassination attempt against former President Trump.

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – A pair of plainclothes investigators, who appeared to be federal agents, visited the Pennsylvania home of former President Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks on Sunday – more than one week after the 20-year-old opened fire at a campaign rally.

The men, one carrying a large bag, were greeted at the door by a man who invited them in around 2 p.m. 

They remained inside the modest Milford Drive house in the quiet Bethel Park suburb for 85 minutes before returning to their black SUV and driving off.

TRUMP SHOOTER PRACTICED AT GUN RANGE WEEKS BEFORE RALLY: ‘I WAS SITTING NEXT TO EVIL.’ WITNESS SAYS

Thomas Crooks' home

Two investigators, who appeared to be federal agents, enter Thomas Crooks' home. (Derek Shook/Fox News Digital)

Later the same afternoon, a pair of men in black suits knocked on a neighbor's door several times and waited. No one answered. They walked to the side of the house and emerged a few minutes later.

The slain shooter's father has been holed up inside the brick home since his troubled son's failed assassination attempt that left Trump with a bloodied ear, firefighter Corey Comperatore dead and two others seriously wounded.

A counter sniper stopped the shooter with a single shot to the head. 

TRUMP SHOOTER'S SHOCKED TEACHER REVEALS DETAILS OF HIS COLLEGE LIFE

Thomas Crooks' home

Two men who appeared to be FBI agents leave Thomas Crooks' home. (Derek Shook/Fox News Digital)

His sister, Katie Crooks, has also been spotted at the family home bringing in takeout and carrying a pizza and a bottle of Mountain Dew. 

It was not immediately clear if the shooter's mother, Mary Elizabeth Crooks, was home. Both parents are licensed professional counselors.

It was revealed Saturday for the first time that Thomas Matthew Crooks used a drone to scope out the rally site prior to the assassination attempt, and the FBI has recovered the device.

SEN. BLACKBURN BLASTS SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR FOR PRIORITIZING PARTY OVER ATTEMPTED-ASSASSINATION PROBE

Thomas Crooks' home

Investigators visit Thomas Crooks' neighbor. (Derek Shook/Fox News Digital)

The FBI, which is spearheading the investigation, has yet to identify any ideological or political views that could explain Crooks' motivations.

Investigators searched his phone and found photos of President Biden, Trump and other senior government officials. 

They also found searches for the dates of Trump's rallies, the Democratic National Convention and the term major depressive disorder. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.