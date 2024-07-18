Corey Comperatore’s fire gear to be placed onstage with Trump during RNC speech

Firefighter Corey Comperatore’s gear will be placed on the stage during former President Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

Sources told Fox News that Comperatore’s fire helmet and jacket are being shipped to Milwaukee by his family and will be placed on the stage of the convention just before Trump’s remarks.

Comperatore, a 50-year-old Sarver, Pennsylvania, resident and volunteer firefighter, was killed while shielding his family from gunfire on Saturday when a would-be assassin opened fire on Trump during a rally in Butler. Trump and two others, 74-year-old James Copenhaver and 57-year-old David Dutch, were also wounded in the shooting.

Comperatore’s wife, Helen Comperatore, told the New York Post that they were close to celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary when they went to the event.

"He’s my hero," Helen Comperatore said, who went on to describe her husband’s last words as gun fire erupted at the event. "He just said, ‘Get down!’ That was the last thing he said."

"Me and the kids were all there as a family," she added. "He was just excited. It was going to be a nice day with the family."

Corey Comperatore served as a fire chief for the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company. The department set up a memorial with Comperatore’s uniform outside the firehouse to honor him in the days after his death, describing him as a "brother, son, husband, father and friend."

Helen Comperatore said President Biden reached out to her after the incident but that she "didn’t want to talk to him."

"I didn’t talk to Biden," she said. "My husband was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him."

"I don’t have any ill-will towards Joe Biden," she added. "I’m not one of those people that gets involved in politics. I support Trump, that’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill-will towards Biden."