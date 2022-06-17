Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

PA man identified as the man killed on West Virginia interstate

WV gunman identified as PA native

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff's deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man, state police said.

Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, was killed by law enforcement Thursday on Interstate 79 near the Weston exit, said Capt. Robert A. Maddy, a state police spokesman.

Brevosky blocked both northbound lanes and got into a prone position with a rifle behind his Ford Explorer, firing multiple rounds toward responding officers. An Upshur County sheriff's deputy was struck in the leg and later underwent surgery at a hospital. Officers returned fire, killing Brevosky, Maddy said in a statement.

WEST VIRGINIA SHOOTOUT KILLS 1 DEPUTY, LEAVES ANOTHER WOUNDED

A gunman who was killed by police was identified as a Pennsylvania citizen. 

A gunman who was killed by police was identified as a Pennsylvania citizen. 

Investigators are trying to identify a motive behind Brevosky's actions, the statement said.

The shooting prompted the interstate to be closed in both directions for several hours.

MAN WANTED FOR SHOOTINGS IN OHIO, WEST VIRGINIA, AND INDIANA NABBED IN SOUTH DAKOTA