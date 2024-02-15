Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Video shows heavy equipment dangling off Wisconsin parking garage after it tipped over while clearing snow

The operator was not hurt after the machine tipped over and was left dangling over the side of the seven-story building

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
In Madison, a piece of heavy equipment tipped over the side of a parking garage while clearing snow on Thursday morning, Feb. 15. (Credit: Madison Fire Department)

A heavy equipment operator was uninjured after his machine tipped over the side of a parking garage in Wisconsin while clearing snow on Thursday, according to the Madison Fire Department. 

Fire officials said the operator of the equipment was attempting to dump a load of snow over the side of the parking ramp, from the highest level of the seven-story garage, when the equipment tipped off-balance and flipped over the side of the ramp.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15. 

Officials said the operator was able to climb out of a rear window and return to safety prior to rescue crews' arrival.

Machine dangling off side of building

In Madison, a piece of heavy equipment tipped over the side of a parking garage while clearing snow on Thursday morning, Feb. 15. (Madison Fire Department)

The Madison Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue team responded and secured the piece of machinery to ensure it didn't fall over the edge.

    The operator of a heavy piece of equipment is safe after the machine tipped over a parking garage in Madison. (Madison Fire Department)

    Rescue crews were called in to help secure the machine and get it back upright. (Madison Fire Department)

    In Madison, a piece of heavy equipment tipped over the side of a parking garage while clearing snow on Thursday morning, Feb. 15. (Madison Fire Department)

    Crews work to get the machine back upright. (Madison Fire Department)

    A machine used to clear snow is seen dangling from the side of a 7-story parking garage. (Madison Fire Department)

A local towing service was also dispatched to help pull the equipment back onto level ground.

Crews were able to successfully get the machine back on the ground by using a packed pile of snow beneath the equipment to help create leverage. 

According to fire officials, the operator was shaken up but was not injured.