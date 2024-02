Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A dramatic video captured the moment a Massachusetts ambulance driver narrowly avoided a rollover crash happening in front of him on Interstate 95 during wintry weather conditions.

The Cataldo Ambulance Service told TMX News that paramedic Tim Crosbie was behind the wheel Tuesday, transporting a patient to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston when he witnessed the accident on I-95 South in Peabody.

"Next thing I see out of the corner of my left eye is a car coming across the median," Crosbie told NBC Boston. "Basically, right at me."

Dashcam video shows Crosbie swerving the ambulance to avoid striking a white sedan that was tumbling across the lanes of the highway, sending debris everywhere.

"It's almost like slow motion when you're living through it," EMT Tim Wareham, whom NBC Boston says was treating the patient in the back of the ambulance, said to the station. "It was coming right at us."

The ambulance crew then pulled over and waited for help to arrive before continuing to Boston, where the patient was safely transferred to the hospital, TMX News reports.

Massachusetts State Police told NBC Boston that the driver of the white sedan lost control while traveling northbound on I-95 around 12:15 p.m.

At that time, a winter storm was dumping heavy snow across New England and making travel conditions difficult.

However, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was not hurt.

Crosbie told NBC Boston that he was "expecting the worst" because it was such a severe accident.

"Luckily, it was a young man, he rolled down his window, and he appeared to be fine. He just was scared to death," he added.